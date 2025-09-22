PM’s big push for swadeshi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the GST reforms kicking in from Monday will accelerate India’s growth story, emphasising that it is a big and important step for “aatmanirbhar Bharat” and linking a boost to 'swadeshi' products to the country’s prosperity.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the auspicious Navaratri, which will mark the implementation of the revised GST rates, Modi said swadeshi will render strength to the country’s prosperity in a similar way it powered India’s freedom movement.

"We have to make every home a symbol of swadeshi. We have to decorate every shop with swadeshi (goods)," he said.

The roll-out of next-generation GST reforms months after his government raised the income tax exemption on annual earnings of up to Rs 12 lakh will be a “double bonanza” for citizens, helping them realise their dreams by slashing expenditure and increasing savings, he said. Citizens will save Rs 2.5 lakh crore from the twin decisions, he said. He urged states to boost manufacturing and create a conducive atmosphere for investment, saying that when the Centre and states work together, the dream of a self-reliant India will be realised.

He had a message for citizens too. It should be the spirit of every Indian that he says with pride that he purchases or sells made-in-India products, the prime minister said, stressing that it will quicken the pace of the country’s development.

In his over 19-minute address, Modi said the revised GST rates reflect his government’s mantra of “naagrik devo bhawah” (citizens are like gods) as it will bring down the price of everyday items besides cutting expenditure in construction and health sectors. From Monday, it will be like a GST saving festival, he said, adding that it will bring happiness to every family.

"On the first day of Navratri, the country is going to take an important and big step for Atmanirbhar Bharat. With the sunrise tomorrow, the next generation GST reforms will come into effect. A 'GST bachat utsav (savings festival)' will begin on Monday.

"You will be able to buy things you like more easily. The poor, middle class, neo middle class, youths, farmers, women, traders and shopkeepers will benefit from this," he said.

He congratulated all on the next generation GST reforms. "These reforms will accelerate India's growth story, increase ease of doing business and attract more investors," Modi said. When India took a step towards GST reforms in 2017, a new beginning was made to script history, he said. He said GST realised the 'one nation-one tax' dream. Modi highlighted how the web of taxes and tolls had created hardships for businesses and consumers. He also said the GST move would benefit MSMEs big time and urged the sector to work to restore glory to made-in-India products, noting that goods manufactured in the country were behind its past economic might. India’s micro, small and cottage industries will have a key role in building a self-reliant India, he said and called for manufacturing as much as possible within the country.

The Prime Minister also asked people to be more conscious in their choices, noting that they often do not even know the origin of the comb they may carry. Items of foreign origins have unwittingly become a part of people’s daily lives, he said, exhorting them to ensure that they buy products with an indigenous background. One should be proud in saying that “I buy swadeshi” or “I sell swadeshi”, he said.

Modi expressed happiness at the business sector "taking a lead" in passing the benefits of the GST rate cuts to consumers. He noted that under the new structure, only 5 per cent and 18 per cent tax slabs primarily remain.

He listed everyday food items, medicines, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, health and life insurance as among the many goods and services that will either be tax-free or attract only a 5 per cent tax.