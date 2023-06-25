  • Menu
PMs US visit has accentuated US India bilateral relationship- BJP

PM Narendra Modi's state visit to the USA has elevated the US and India bilateral relationship to a new level said BJP Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao in a statement on Sunday.

He said PM state visit has accentuated bilateral trade, investment, strategic technology transfer and people to people relations between the two nations.

The visit has amplified the strategic partnership between two nations, which will positively impact the current geopolitical situation in the short term too.

