- 22 MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad for one week
- ‘Samajavaragamana’ to have premieres across telugu states
- Kejriwal attacks UP govt over power cuts
- BJP sabotaging Karnataka's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme: Jairam Ramesh
- Yogi to develop Lucknow as magnet city
- Manipur CM rushes to Delhi to discuss prevailing situation
- Father kills alcohol addicted son in Srisailam
- KCR to embark on another visit to Maharashtra to expand BRS
- PM Modi Conferred With Egypt's Highest State Honour ' Order Of The Nile' In Cairo
- Traditional news not news anymore, stories have negative tone: Elon Musk
PMs US visit has accentuated US India bilateral relationship- BJP
PM Narendra Modi's state visit to the USA has elevated the US and India bilateral relationship to a new level said BJP Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao in a statement on Sunday.
He said PM state visit has accentuated bilateral trade, investment, strategic technology transfer and people to people relations between the two nations.
The visit has amplified the strategic partnership between two nations, which will positively impact the current geopolitical situation in the short term too.
