Police File Case Over False Social Media Claim Of 'Cracks' In Statue Of Unity

Authorities in Gujarat have launched an investigation following a misleading social media post that claimed the Statue of Unity was developing "cracks" and could "fall anytime." The police have filed a case against an unidentified individual for spreading this false information on the platform X (formerly Twitter).

The 182-meter tall Statue of Unity, located in Kevadia, Narmada district, is a major tourist attraction honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister. The controversial post, which appeared on September 8 under the handle "RaGa4India," included an outdated construction-era photograph of the statue, further fueling misperceptions.

In response, authorities have registered a case under section 353 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the publication or circulation of false information, rumors, or reports that may cause public fear or alarm. The complaint was filed by Abhishek Ranjan Sinha, Deputy Collector of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority.

The FIR emphasizes that spreading such false news is an attempt to instill fear among the public and disrupt peace. Since the initial posting, the user has deleted the misleading tweet.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2018, the Statue of Unity continues to attract a significant number of visitors. This incident underscores the challenges authorities face in combating misinformation on social media platforms and protecting the reputation of national monuments.