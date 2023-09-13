Live
Police officer killed, two Village Defence Volunteers injured by armed attackers in Manipur
A police sub-inspector was killed and two Village Defence Volunteers (VDV) injured by unidentified armed attackers at Chingphei in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday, police said.
Imphal: A police sub-inspector was killed and two Village Defence Volunteers (VDV) injured by unidentified armed attackers at Chingphei in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday, police said.
The police sub-inspector, identified as Onkhomang, was shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries at the Churachandpur district hospital while two VDVs sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at the same hospital.
According to police, the SI, after his duty, was talking with the VDVs at the Chingphei village when the unidentified attackers opened fire on them.
Senior police officials along with reinforcement have rushed to the area and launched a combing operation to nab the assailants.
