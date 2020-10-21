Police Personnel Always Give Their Best Without Hesitation: PM Modi

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that police personnel always give their best without hesitation, be it in preserving law and order or disaster management.

"From preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, our police personnel always give their best without hesitation. We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens," he tweeted on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday.

"Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered," he added.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who made the supreme sacrifice at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959.