Police suspects Maoist-miners nexus

Bhubaneswar: Following the recent recovery of over 9 tonnes of explosives and 4,000 detonators from Kandhamal district, the Odisha police on Monday said it was suspecting a nexus between the Maoist groups and mining companies.

Additional Director General (ADG), Anti-Naxal Operation, Sanjeev Panda said the explosives recovered from Tumudibandha area on Saturday night resemble another dump of such materials from a Maoist camp in Gumma Reserve Forest last month, where 600 detonators of the same brand were recovered.

“We strongly suspect that the explosives being procured for mining explosion activities are getting diverted to the Maoists. There appears to be a nexus between them, and the police have been investigating the matter,” the ADG said. The materials were stored unlawfully and may have originated from commercial mining firms operating in the region, he said. A report from Phulbani said that Tumudibandha police seized explosive materials including 4,000 detonators, 276 kg of gelatin sticks, 100 kg of apex buster, 43 packets of wire and batteries. The police also seized two vehicles, Rs 4 lakh in cash and six mobile sets. Three persons were arrested in this connection, said SDPO of Balliguda Ramendra Prasad.

The explosive materials were seized while conducting a check at Rampur Square on the night of Independence Day, he said. Earlier this year, Maoists allegedly stole a large cache of explosives from a stone quarry in Sundargarh district. Joint combing operations by Odisha and Jharkhand forces and CRPF later recovered the stolen material from Saranda forest in the neighboring State.

The investigation is ongoing, with police examining procurement records and supply chains linked to mining operations in Kandhamal and surrounding districts, police said.