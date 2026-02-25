BC Commission Chairman visits Kummera

Nagarkurnool: BC Commission Chairman Niranjan termed the death of a two-month-old infant during the incident at the Shiva temple in Kummera village of Nagarkurnool mandal as extremely tragic. On Tuesday, he visited the village along with District Collector Badavath Santosh, Superintendent of Police Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil, and Commission members Rapolu Jayaprakash, T. Surender, and Balalakshmi.

The team inspected the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple premises where the incident took place and collected detailed information from officials. DSP Buri Srinivasulu showed the Chairman a video recorded by a Home Guard during the incident. The Commission Chairman paid floral tributes at the infant’s grave, observed a two-minute silence, and later visited the residence of the child’s parents, Ganesh and Mounika, to console them.

Officials informed that around 10,000 devotees had attended the Mallanna Jatara. Niranjan stated that the BC Commission has taken the matter with utmost priority and has sought comprehensive reports from the District Collector, SP, and the Endowments Department. He said a detailed report will be submitted to the State Government after receiving all inputs.

He stressed that safeguarding the rights of backward and weaker sections is the Commission’s responsibility and directed officials to take strict legal action against the accused, regardless of their status. He called for a transparent police investigation to uncover the truth and urged strong measures against caste discrimination to prevent recurrence of such incidents. He assured full support to the victim’s family.

District Collector Badavath Santosh and SP Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil briefed the Commission on the actions taken by the district administration over the past three days.