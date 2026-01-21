Police to map, mark accident-prone spots

New Delhi: Following the fatal Noida incident involving a tech professional whose car fell into a water-filled pit, a Delhi Police chief has directed district-level officers to work with government agencies to identify and secure accident-prone and high-risk locations across the national capital, a source said.

“The directions were issued during a recent internal meeting, where emphasis was laid on preventive policing and the use of technology to minimise accidental deaths. District Deputy Commissioners of Police have been asked to work closely with civic bodies, road-owning agencies and traffic authorities to conduct detailed assessments of hazardous stretches, construction zones and low-visibility areas,” the source said.

He said that once identified, such locations will be provided with proper physical markings, reflective signage and barricading to alert commuters well in advance.