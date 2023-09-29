Political Fervor Escalates As CBI Probes Delhi CM's Residence; Kejriwal Accuses PM Of Nervousness

Delhi's Chief Minister responded to the BJP's actions and asserted that Prime Minister Modi is displaying signs of nervousness. This reaction came in light of a preliminary investigation launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities concerning the construction and renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's new official residence located in Civil Lines. Kejriwal emphasized that this inquiry is not an isolated incident, citing over 50 previous investigations conducted by the government.

Regarding the Central Bureau of Investigation's initiation of a Preliminary Enquiry to investigate purported discrepancies in the construction and refurbishment of the new official residence for the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "This indicates that the Prime Minister is anxious. This isn't the initial investigation; they have already conducted over 50 inquiries.They've filed more than 33 cases against me. They've been conducting investigations for the past eight years, yet no evidence has surfaced. Hence, they've initiated this fresh inquiry as well. We welcome it, and we are confident that it will yield no results."

On the other hand, the BJP welcomed the CBI's preliminary enquiry into the matter. They framed it as an opportunity to shed light on what they referred to as a "scam" related to the construction of Kejriwal's opulent bungalow. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asserted that this inquiry would eventually reveal who was responsible for circumventing the established norms in the tendering process for constructing government accommodations of this magnitude. In doing so, the BJP aimed to position themselves as champions of transparency and accountability while implying that Kejriwal's government had violated regulations during the construction of his residence. The political rhetoric between the two parties appeared to be intensifying as they exchanged accusations and counter-accusations in the midst of this ongoing controversy.