BRS cadres stage protest against denial of paddy bonus

Wanaparthy: The BRS leaders and activists on Thursday organised a demonstration at Ambedkar Chowrasta here and in Pebbair in support of farmers, in response to the State party’s call, to protest denial of bonus on paddy.

Addressing the protestors, party leader Nandimalla Ashok described the denial of bonus as ‘injustice’. He said the Congress party’s ‘fraud’ in forgetting one of the six guarantees is being exposed one after another soon after the Lok Sabha elections.

Ashok stated that farmers were being harassed having been denied the benefits of loan waiver, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema schemes. He said the party condemned the government’s change of stand on payment of Rs500 bonus to only fine paddy grain, as against the promised paddy (Rs500), maize (Rs 330), sugarcane(Rs850), pulses (Rs300-Rs 500) before the Assembly elections, on the ground that it needs to be reviewed. This, he said, amounted to cheating farmers.

The protestors demanded payment of bonus for every grain as promised, while warning to intensify the agitation in coordination with the farmers, if denied.

Among the participants in the protest were district unit president Gattu Yadav, official representative Vakiti Sridhar, district media convener Ashok, party general secretary Avula Ramesh, and mandal leaders. The protestors at Pebbair included municipal chairperson Karunasri, vice-chairman Karra Swamy, mandal president Dilip Kumar Reddy.