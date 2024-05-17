Live
- Heavy Rains Expected Hyderabad Today, People Advised to be vigilant
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
Just In
BRS cadres stage protest against denial of paddy bonus
Wanaparthy: The BRS leaders and activists on Thursday organised a demonstration at Ambedkar Chowrasta here and in Pebbair in support of farmers, in...
Wanaparthy: The BRS leaders and activists on Thursday organised a demonstration at Ambedkar Chowrasta here and in Pebbair in support of farmers, in response to the State party’s call, to protest denial of bonus on paddy.
Addressing the protestors, party leader Nandimalla Ashok described the denial of bonus as ‘injustice’. He said the Congress party’s ‘fraud’ in forgetting one of the six guarantees is being exposed one after another soon after the Lok Sabha elections.
Ashok stated that farmers were being harassed having been denied the benefits of loan waiver, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema schemes. He said the party condemned the government’s change of stand on payment of Rs500 bonus to only fine paddy grain, as against the promised paddy (Rs500), maize (Rs 330), sugarcane(Rs850), pulses (Rs300-Rs 500) before the Assembly elections, on the ground that it needs to be reviewed. This, he said, amounted to cheating farmers.
The protestors demanded payment of bonus for every grain as promised, while warning to intensify the agitation in coordination with the farmers, if denied.
Among the participants in the protest were district unit president Gattu Yadav, official representative Vakiti Sridhar, district media convener Ashok, party general secretary Avula Ramesh, and mandal leaders. The protestors at Pebbair included municipal chairperson Karunasri, vice-chairman Karra Swamy, mandal president Dilip Kumar Reddy.