Political storm over Kamra’s traitor jibe

Mumbai/New Delhi : The political storm over comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged mocking of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde intensified on Monday with tremors being felt in Parliament premises and across Maharashtra. The divide within the political fraternity widened as the ruling MahaYuti partners in Maharashtra lashed out at the comedian and the rival Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) batted for freedom of expression. The controversy took a violent twist with vandalism of The Habitat Studio, the venue of Kamra’s recent show in a Mumbai hotel, by Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night, leading to the arrest 12 of people, including Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal.

To add more drama, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday carried out demolition at The Habitat Studio, located at the Unicontinental Hotel in Khar, citing violations of civic rules.

The Mumbai Police have lodged an FIR against Kamra over his jibe at Deputy CM Shinde. “After the registration of FIR, the police have launched a hunt for Kamra,” said Minister of State for Home (Urban) and Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Kamra should apologise for referring to Shinde as a “traitor” in his show. “Everyone has a right to perform stand-up comedy, but freedom should not be unrestrained behaviour. Kamra should immediately apologise for his remark. Action will be taken against him as per law,” the CM said.

Kamra was in Tamil Nadu when Maharashtra Police contacted him, but he refused to issue an apology.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray voiced support for the comedian and condemned the attack on the studio, calling it an act of cowardice. His party colleague and MP Sanjay Raut said he wanted to know whether censorship and Emergency had been imposed in Maharashtra. During his show, Kamra said, “Meri nazar se tum dekho toh, gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," an apparent taunt at Deputy CM Shinde, using a modified version of Hindi song from "Dil To Pagal Hai".