Politicising every issue is Rahul Gandhi's job: BJP

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remarked that NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder has exposed the collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. BJP's national spokesperson R. P. Singh said in response that politicising every issue is his job.

"It is his job to politicise, whenever any incident or accident occurs, they respond with a political angle. However, the police in Maharashtra are strong and respected worldwide," he said.

He further mentioned that the police have already arrested two people, and that they are working on apprehending the remaining individuals involved.

Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, wrote in a post on X: “The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time."

"This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail,” the Congress leader added.

The BJP spokesperson also mentioned that the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique was unfortunate. "It is an unfortunate incident. The government there is alert, and they have taken swift action. The police have acted immediately, arresting the individuals. Even through remote control measures, they are preparing to take further action against them," he said.

"We expect that the Mumbai Police will continue to act, arrest all those involved, and ensure action is taken against them," he added.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area around 9.30 p.m. on Saturday just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office in Bandra. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead. Two of the assailants have been arrested.

A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddique was known not just for his political connections across party lines but also for hosting lavish parties.



