Politics heats up in Kerala unit of JD(S) ahead of crucial Dec 9 meet

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid standoff with its Kerala unit over joining the BJP, the national leadership of Janata Dal (Secular), an ally of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left LDF in Kerala, has issued an ultimatum to its two state legislatures asking them to attend the December 9 party meeting.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the JD(S) here in the presence of ousted party state president C. M. Ibrahim along with C.K.Nanu, the sole national vice president of the party.

Party chief and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's recent decision to officially join the BJP-led NDA has left the Kerala unit of the party, a full fledged ally of the CPI(M)-led Left, smarting.

In Kerala, the JD(S) is a full-fledged ally of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left, and its nominee K Krishnankutty is the state Power Minister and its state President Mathew T. Thomas is an MLA.

Both the leaders have categorically slammed Gowda for his decision and ducked the meeting called by Nanu and when asked about their absence, the two said there was no pre-meeting discussion for it and hence did not take part.

"If they do not turn up for the next meeting, then things will become tough for them," said Ibrahim.

Sources in the know of things, point out that if they do not turn up, the party will ask Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to remove Krishnankutty from the cabinet as he is not acting as per its wishes. With that demand falling on deaf ears, the eventuality will be, the Kerala unit of JD(S) will split, and all eyes will be on Vijayan on how he will deal with it.

The Congress has termed Vijayan the "captain" of the B team of the BJP.