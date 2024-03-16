Polling in Odisha on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will vote in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously in four phases, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. The polling for 147-member Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

On May 13, polling will be held for 28 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha constituencies. In the next phase on May 20, voting will be held for 35 Assembly seats and five Lok Sabha constituencies.

On May 25, voting for 42 Assembly segments and six Lok Sabha seats will be held. The polling for the remaining 42 Assembly seats and six Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, BJD had won 12 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP secured eight and Congress managed one seat. In the Assembly, the BJD bagged 113 seats, the BJP won 23 seats, the Congress secured nine seats and the CPI(M) won one.