Live
- Warangal: Laxman campaigns for BJP candidate
- Heavy rain occurs in Anantapur and Vijayawada, causes flooding and power outages
- Severe cyclone likely to hit Bengal; NDRF teams deployed, Army & Navy on alert
- Over 10 huts gutted in Delhi, no injuries reported: DFS
- Cong, farmers welcome NGT order stopping sand quarries in Manair
- Ready for taluk, zilla panchayat and BBMP elections: Siddaramaiah
- Kerala kidney racket: TN police question close associates of prime accused
- Severe drought, lack of food keep storks away from bird sanctuary
- Khammam: Nursing student’s death sparks protests
- Making active learning a central pillar of students’ education
Just In
Porsche teen’s father, 5 others sent to jail
Pune: A court in Pune on Friday remanded Vishal Agarwal, father of the 17-year-old involved in a car crash that killed two persons in the city, and five other accused in the case, to judicial custody till June 7.
The prosecution had demanded extension of their police custody for further probe.
But the court remanded Agarwal and others including the owner and employees of two liquor-serving establishments -- where the teenager had allegedly consumed alcohol before his Porsche car knocked down two software professionals on a motorbike -- in judicial custody instead.
Attempts were made to make it appear that the minor was not at the wheel and some adult person was driving the car at the time of the accident on May 19, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said earlier in the day.