Porsche teen’s father, 5 others sent to jail

Pune: A court in Pune on Friday remanded Vishal Agarwal, father of the 17-year-old involved in a car crash that killed two persons in the city, and five other accused in the case, to judicial custody till June 7.

The prosecution had demanded extension of their police custody for further probe.

But the court remanded Agarwal and others including the owner and employees of two liquor-serving establishments -- where the teenager had allegedly consumed alcohol before his Porsche car knocked down two software professionals on a motorbike -- in judicial custody instead.

Attempts were made to make it appear that the minor was not at the wheel and some adult person was driving the car at the time of the accident on May 19, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said earlier in the day.

