Post cyclone, Balasore hit by flash flood

Balasore : Several areas in Balasore district were hit by flash flood due to heavy downpour triggered by cyclone Dana. Heavy rainfall in Similipal hills in Mayurbhanj district led to rise in water level in Budhabalanga, Sono and Kansabansa rivers in Balasore district.

The most affected blocks in Balasore district are Oupada, Soro, Khaira, Simulia, Bahanaga, Remuna and Sadar, according to a preliminary assessment by revenue officials.

The water level in Budhabalanga, Sono and Kansabansa rivers in Balasore district is gradually rising due to heavy rain in catchment areas. About 20 villages in Nilagiri area were marooned for two days, but water receded on Saturday morning.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said: "So far there is no flood situation in any part of the State. River Budhabalanga is not flowing above the danger mark, but we are keeping a close watch."