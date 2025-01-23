Postal voting for Erode (East) bypoll begins today

The postal voting for the Erode (East) bypoll began on Thursday and will continue till January 27.

This bypoll was necessitated following the demise of veteran Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, who became an MLA defeating AIADMK candidate K. S. Thenarassu by a significant margin of 66,233 votes.

However, this year, both the AIADMK and BJP have decided not to contest.

The DMK has fielded its leader and propaganda committee state joint secretary, V. C. Chandhirakumar, to contest against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate K. Seethalakshmi.

In the previous by-election, NTK candidate Menaka Navaneethan secured only 10,827 votes.

Despite the absence of strong opponents like the AIADMK and BJP, the DMK is making significant efforts to ensure a resounding victory.

DMK youth wing leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will lead the party's campaign in the constituency.

The NTK, led by actor-turned-politician Seeman, began its campaign in Erode East on January 21, following the allocation of the 'Mike' symbol by Tamil Nadu Electoral Officer Manish Narnaware on January 20.

The NTK is the only major political party opposing the DMK, as the AIADMK, BJP, and DMDK have opted out of the election.

NTK candidate K. Seethalakshmi expressed confidence, stating, "After receiving the 'Mike' symbol, we have intensified our campaign in the constituency, and aim to win the election. The symbol has already gained recognition among the public, making campaigning easier."

The NTK has formed special squads, and its cadres are conducting door-to-door campaigns to secure victory.

A total of 46 candidates are contesting the Erode East by-election, after the rejection of an independent candidate's nomination during the early hours of Tuesday.

Among the 46 candidates, there are two recognised political parties and 14 registered political parties in the fray.

The by-election for the constituency is scheduled to be held on February 5, with vote counting on February 8.