Power tariff will remain unchanged: OERC

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Tuesday announced that there would be no hike in power tariffs for domestic consumers for the fifth consecutive year in 2026-27. OERC Secretary Priyabrata Patnaik said the Commission held public hearings in different parts of Odisha and also heard the stakeholders.

After hearing them, the OERC has decided that the retail supply tariff for the 2026-27 fiscal will remain the same as that of 2025-26, he said, adding, "Domestic consumers will have to pay the same tariff." During the last five fiscal years, the OERC had reduced the power tariff for domestic consumers by 10 paise in each slab for 2024-25 and never hiked it, Patnaik said.

In effect, a domestic consumer will now pay Rs 2.90 per unit for the first 50 units, Rs 4.70 per unit for consumption of 51-200 units, Rs 5.70 per unit for consumption between 201 and 400 units and Rs 6.10 per unit for consumption beyond 400 units.

Explaining the salient features of the tariff order, to be effective from April 1, OERC's public affairs officer Manas Ranjan Mohanty said the rebate for all the industrial consumers has been increased from 20 paise per unit to 30 paise per unit for all the units consumed beyond 80 per cent load factor.

He said the Commission has allowed 4 per cent rebate on the bill to the domestic and single-phase general-purpose category of consumers.

For mega lift consumers, the OERC has announced rebate of Rs 2 per unit during solar hours and Re 1 per unit during hours other than solar hours on the respective energy charges, Mohanty said.

Besides, all the pre-paid consumers will get a 4 per cent rebate while the consumers opting to avail e-bill will get a discount of Rs 10 per bill, he said.