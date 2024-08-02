Pradhan greets people on ‘Sambalpuri Din’

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister and BJP MP from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, celebrated ‘Sambalpuri Din’ by greeting the people and paying tribute to esteemed Sambalpuri literature Satyanarayan Bohidar on his birth anniversary. Pradhan lauded Bohidar’s relentless efforts and sacrifices in promoting Sambalpuri language, culture and literature.

Taking to the social media platform X, Pradhan said, “Tribute to late guru Shri Satyanarayan Bohidar, a famous Sambalpuri literature scholar, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.” In a video message, he underscored the importance of Sambalpuri culture and urged people to perpetuate the language and traditions.

Pradhan said, “Today is August 1; today is Sambalpuri Din; greetings to all on this special day.”

He highlighted that celebrating Sambalpuri Din on Bohidar’s birthday aims to globalise Sambalpuri culture and thanked various personalities and organisations in Odisha for their contributions.

He appreciated the efforts of Odisha’s social reformers and cultural organisations in promoting Sambalpuri culture. Pradhan also highlighted the Narendra Modi government’s role in establishing the Rangabati Centre of Excellence at IIM Sambalpur for research on Sambalpur’s history and culture.

He said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a centre for excellence was opened at IIM Sambalpur for research on Sambalpur history and culture. This is a moment of joy and pride.” Pradhan emphasised that Sambalpuri culture fosters joy through shared happiness.

Pradhan called for the celebration of Sambalpuri Din to propagate Sambalpuri culture. “Let’s celebrate Sambalpuri Din and Sambalpuri Asmita ra Din and work together towards promoting Sambalpuri language and culture. This will be the real tribute to the poet,” he added.

Sambalpuri Din commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Satyanarayan Bohidar, who promoted the Western Odisha dialect through his publications, establishing a distinct identity. Bohidar was born on August 1, 1913, in Sonepur, then part of undivided Sambalpur.