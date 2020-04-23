Prakash Javadekar Condemns Attack On Journalist Arnab Goswami

New Delhi: The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condemned the attempt to attack Arnab Goswami. The editor-in-chief of Republic news channel and his were attacked in Mumbai on Wednesday night by two assailants on a motorbike.

Reacting to the incident, Prakash Javadekar appealed to the collective wisdom and that such assaults were undemocratic. He said that the police would definitely take action if there is a complaint. In a video released late on Wednesday night, Goswami stated that he had lodged a complaint with the local police station in Mumbai.

Both Arnab Goswami and his wife escaped unhurt in the attack.

We appeal to the collective wisdom that this is undemocratic and as per present law Police definitely takes action if there is a complaint: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar https://t.co/2ZVfxKCaPN — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

The Republic TV chief said that two men on a motorcycle overtook his car and tried to identify who was driving at first and later blocked the path of his car with their two wheeler. He said that they threw liquid on the driver's side where Goswami was sitting. According to the Republic TV chief, the attackers were later apprehended by the Mumbai police protection team.

Condemning the attack on Arnab Goswami, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting said that we condemn every attack on any journalist. "This is against democracy and it is really ironical that those who preach tolerance have become so intolerant," Javadekar added, alluding to the Congress.

On Wednesday, Congress workers lodged several complaints against Goswami in Chhattisgarh following which an FIR was registered against him. Congress leader Nitin Raut lodged a complaint against Arnab Goswami in Nagpur. Congress leaders accused Goswami of trying to give a communal colour to the lynching incident in which two Sadhus and their driver were killed in Palghar of Maharashtra.