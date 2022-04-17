Prashant Kishor draws roadmap for Congress

New Delhi: With severe setbacks received in the recent Assembly elections, the Congress party has decided to roll up its sleeves for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As part of this exercise, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi called for a meeting at her residence on Saturday afternoon. Significant thing about this meeting that along with the top leaders of the party, election strategist Prashant Kishor was invited.

Prashant Kishor gave a presentation of a detailed roadmap for the 2024 elections before Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party's top leaders. After the presentation, Sonia Gandhi set up a committee to look into the suggestions.

In fact, Sonia Gandhi wants to take necessary steps on every front, from the upcoming elections to the changes in the party organization in the states. The meeting that lasted four hours was attended by senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijay Singh and Ajay Maken. After the meeting, Congress leader KC Venugopal told the media,

"Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 election and Congress president has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week and after that a final decision will be taken."

Sources mentioned that Prashant Kishor said during the meeting that the Congress party must target up to 400 seats out of 543 for 2024 and work on alliances wherever the party was weak.

In fact, Prashant Kishor had recently said that it is possible to defeat BJP in the general elections of 2024, if preparations are started on time with the right strategy.

With the presentation of the roadmap to the party, it is believed that the poll strategist has a major role in the party by joining the top ranks.

The Congress party is likely to entrust Prashant Kishor with a bigger role in the Gujarat elections. Sources said that Kishor is likely to join the Congress formally soon.

Earlier in an interview, Prashant Kishor himself had said that he would make a big announcement about his political future in May. The performance of Congress is continuously declining. In the last five state assembly elections, the Congress had to face a crushing defeat. In the recent past, the Congress leadership has been challenged by Congress leaders themselves. This is the reason that in the meeting being held at Sonia Gandhi's residence, along with strengthening the Congress again, it is also possible to discuss how to mobilize the mass base.