Pravati counters Naveen’s allegation of ‘betrayal’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday hit back at Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik over his allegations of betrayal by the BJP-led State government, saying that the people of Nuapada and the women associated with Mission Shakti would give a befitting reply to the Biju Janata Dal for the neglecting the region during its 24-year rule.

“It seems he has now realised what betrayal feels like! The people of Nuapada are preparing to give a fitting reply to @Naveen_Odisha for betraying their trust over his 24 years in power. The Subhadra sisters (women beneficiaries under the flagship Subhadra scheme) will surely give their response to Naveen Patnaik in the upcoming election for always betraying the women of Mission Shakti,” posted Pravati on her X handle on Tuesday.

Targeting the Leader of Opposition, Pravati further wrote that the BJP government has not made any false promises and the residents of Nuapada will cast their votes keeping trust and faith in the 500-day government.

She said the voters will choose the double engine, Captain fit BJP government in the ensuing Nuapada by-election, which is scheduled to be held on November 11. The by-poll was necessitated following the death of Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

While addressing the gathering during a public meeting in Komna block of Nuapada district on Monday, BJD president Naveen Patnaik questioned the government over its unfulfilled promises, including 300 units of free electricity, Rs 3,500 pension for all elderly people, employment to 100 youths in every panchayat, timely supply of urea fertiliser to farmers, an end to the menace of ‘Katni Chatni’, the illegal deduction during procurement of crops.

Patnaik also alleged, “The BJP formed the government in the State through ‘vote theft’. Now, it has stolen our candidate. This is a betrayal of the people of Nuapada, of the Biju Janata Dal. There is deep anger among people over this. The people of Nuapada will give a befitting reply to this betrayal through their votes.”