Prayed for nation’s welfare: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
Mahakumbh Nagar: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took a dip of faith in the holy Sangam and offered Arghya in Triveni and performed Puja-Archan. On this occasion, he prayed for the progress, prosperity and public welfare of the nation.
After bathing on the banks of Sangam, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Maha Kumbh is not just a religious ritual, but a living stream of self-purification and Sanatan culture. He described it as a resolution for rebirth and a great festival of spiritual awakening.
Amidst the devotees and saints gathered in Mahakumbh, Samrat Choudhary highlighted the spiritual importance of Maha Kumbh and said that this event symbolises the great tradition of Indian culture and the continuity of Sanatan Dharma. He described the unique spiritual power of Maha Kumbh as inspirational for the world.