Pregnant Woman Suffers Miscarriage After Sexual Assault, Push From Moving Train In Tamil Nadu

A horrific incident on a Tamil Nadu train has resulted in a pregnant woman losing her unborn child after being sexually assaulted and pushed from a moving train. The survivor, a four-month pregnant employee of a Coimbatore apparel company, was traveling alone to Chittoor when the attack occurred on Friday, February 7.
The assault began when a male intruder boarded the ladies' compartment at Jolarpettai station, after other female passengers had departed. When the victim asked him to leave, he refused, claiming he would exit at the next station as the train was already moving.
After remaining quiet for 30 minutes, the attacker emerged naked from the bathroom and attempted to remove the woman's clothes. Despite her pleas, mentioning her pregnancy and begging for mercy, the assault continued. When she tried to pull the emergency chain, the attacker turned violent, breaking her hand as she attempted to seek refuge in the bathroom.
The survivor recounted her desperate struggle to hold on as the attacker dragged her to the door and ultimately kicked her off the moving train. She was later found unconscious and transported to the District Government Hospital for treatment.
Railway Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator, and a case has been registered. The incident has raised serious concerns about women's safety on public transportation.