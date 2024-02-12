Live
- Vidudala Rajini assures of support to victims suffering from health issues in Guntur
- Dakota Johnson reveals her intensive training for ‘Madame Web’
- YSR Asara funds distributed in 41 communities in Kadiri
- ‘LYF-Love Your Father’ commences shoot
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
Just In
Preparations And Developments Ahead Of Farmers' March To Delhi On February 13
- Discover the latest developments as farmers gear up to march to Delhi on February 13, demanding MSP guarantees and other rights.
- Learn about border fortifications, traffic advisories, and prohibitory orders as authorities brace for the 'Delhi Chalo' protest.
Farmers are set to march to Delhi on February 13 to exert pressure on the Central government to meet various demands, including the implementation of a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce. According to Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, more than 200 farmers' unions nationwide will join the 'Delhi Chalo' march.
As preparations intensify ahead of the farmer unions' march to Delhi, both Haryana and Delhi authorities have bolstered their borders with neighboring states. They have installed concrete blocks, road spike barriers, and barbed wires to block vehicle entry and deployed thousands of police personnel. Additionally, prohibitory orders have been imposed.
Here are the key developments preceding the farmers' march to Delhi:
Farmers from neighboring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are poised to enter Delhi on February 13 as part of their planned 'Delhi Chalo March,' demanding legislation to guarantee MSP for their agricultural products.
In anticipation of the 'Chalo Delhi' march by farmers on February 13, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday, informing commuters about vehicle movement restrictions at the three borders of the national capital.
Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced at Singhu Border, starting today for commercial vehicles and from Tuesday for all vehicle types.
The Haryana government has implemented prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting gatherings of five or more individuals.
Haryana authorities have sealed the state's borders with Punjab in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts using concrete blocks, road spike barriers, and barbed wires to thwart the proposed farmer march to Delhi on February 13.
A senior official from the Ambala police department stated that the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium in Sector 10 of Ambala has been designated as a temporary detention center.