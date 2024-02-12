Preparations And Developments Ahead Of Farmers' March To Delhi On February 13

Farmers are set to march to Delhi on February 13 to exert pressure on the Central government to meet various demands, including the implementation of a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce. According to Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, more than 200 farmers' unions nationwide will join the 'Delhi Chalo' march.



As preparations intensify ahead of the farmer unions' march to Delhi, both Haryana and Delhi authorities have bolstered their borders with neighboring states. They have installed concrete blocks, road spike barriers, and barbed wires to block vehicle entry and deployed thousands of police personnel. Additionally, prohibitory orders have been imposed.

Here are the key developments preceding the farmers' march to Delhi:

Farmers from neighboring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are poised to enter Delhi on February 13 as part of their planned 'Delhi Chalo March,' demanding legislation to guarantee MSP for their agricultural products.

In anticipation of the 'Chalo Delhi' march by farmers on February 13, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday, informing commuters about vehicle movement restrictions at the three borders of the national capital.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced at Singhu Border, starting today for commercial vehicles and from Tuesday for all vehicle types.

The Haryana government has implemented prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting gatherings of five or more individuals.

Haryana authorities have sealed the state's borders with Punjab in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts using concrete blocks, road spike barriers, and barbed wires to thwart the proposed farmer march to Delhi on February 13.

A senior official from the Ambala police department stated that the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium in Sector 10 of Ambala has been designated as a temporary detention center.