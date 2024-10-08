Preparations in full swing for Ashtami Puja

Dhenkanal: Ahead of Laxmi Puja, Durga Puja in Dhenkanal resonates with divine feminine power. The festivespirit in the city began with the first day of Navratri Puja on October 3. Durga Puja is celebrated across Dhenkanal town, Kamakhyanagar and Bhuban.



In Dhenaknal, Durga Puja is not just a religious occasion, but also an opportunity for cultural expression. The Bazaar Committee organises ‘bhajan sandhya’ for devotees and locals. AsRadha Krishna Bazaar Committee continues with its puja tradition, the festival is a symbol of devotion, community bonding and cultural heritage, said committee member Santosh Ojha. As evening approaches, hundreds of people gather to offer prayer before Goddess Durga.

The celebrations started with a Kalash Yatra on the first day of Navratri and later Goddess Durga was worshipped, said Ojha. The Puja is performed by Bazaar Committee chief Maneswar Ojha and his wife Sarita Oja. Narotam Das, the chief priest of the festival, oversees the rituals and ensures that the traditional customs are followed with utmost respect and devotion.

Devotees cover a distance of 20 km and throng puja pandals to offer prayers and seek blessings of Goddess Durga. The Radha Krishna Bazaar Committee promotes harmony and devotees and visitors participate in the festivities safely and comfortably. The atmosphere during the festival is one of joy, celebrationand devotion, drawing large crowds from across Dhenkanal and neighboring areas. Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on October 10. Preparations are going on in full swing in 40 Durga Puja pandals for Ashtami Puja in Dhenkanal district.

The Bullock Festival, also known as Balada Yatra, is a centuries-old tradition in Bhuban that celebrates the bond between humans and animals. All are excited to witness Dussehra and Bullock Festival in Dhenkanal and Bhuban, Asia’s

largest village.