President accepts resignation of Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta of Chhattisgarh High Court

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation tendered by Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta of the Chhattisgarh High Court. The notification to the above effect was issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justices on Wednesday.

Justice Gupta had last month tendered his resignation to the President, stating that he intends to relinquish his office from March 31. "Shri Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta has tendered his resignation from the office of Judge, Chhattisgarh High Court, in pursuance of proviso (a) to clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution, with effect from March 31, 2021 afternoon," the letter stated.

Justice Gupta had entered judicial service in 1985 and served in various capacities at different places as a judicial officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on June 27 in 2017 and as a permanent judge on September 2 in 2019.