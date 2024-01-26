President Droupadi Murmu And French President Macron Arrive In Grand Style For 75th Republic Day Celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, made a grand entrance at Kartavaya Path in the traditional horse-drawn buggy. Accompanied by men in red uniforms atop majestic horses, this practice has been reinstated after a 40-year hiatus.

Upon reaching Kartavaya Path, the national flag was unfurled, and the national anthem played, followed by a booming 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns, marking the commencement of the Republic Day parade.

The use of the presidential buggy for Republic Day functions was prevalent until 1984 but was discontinued after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi due to security reasons. Presidents began using limousines for travel thereafter.

The horse-drawn buggy, adorned with gold-plated rims and known for its comfort, has a historical significance, having been used by the Viceroy in the pre-independence era and later retained by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Preserving a 250-year-old legacy, the president's bodyguard, serving as the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army, stands as a testament to a timeless bond with horses. Donning Napoleon boots, the regiment, unique in the world, makes its presence felt during the Republic Day Parade, renewing a proud tradition with each gallop.

In 2014, then-President Pranab Mukherjee revived the presidential tradition by riding a six-horse buggy during the Beating Retreat ceremony. This year's Republic Day parade will feature a total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various states and Union territories and 9 from central government departments.

Republic Day, celebrated on January 26 every year, commemorates the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950, marking India's declaration as a Republic.

