President Droupadi Murmu To Address Joint Session Of Parliament Amid AAP Boycott

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The 18th Lok Sabha began its first session on Monday, while the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27.



During her address, President Murmu will outline the priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's newly-elected government. According to PTI, she will arrive at the Parliament from Rashtrapati Bhavan, escorted by horse-mounted presidential bodyguards.

Prime Minister Modi and the presiding officers of both Houses will receive President Murmu at the Parliament building's Gaja Dwar. She will then be led to the Lok Sabha chamber with the traditional sceptre 'Sengol' preceding her.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced it will boycott the President's address to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. AAP MP Sandeep Pathak stated the party will protest in the Rajya Sabha and skip the President's address, asserting the need to voice against perceived injustices.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized the President, attributing responsibility for the country's authoritarian practices and urging her to intervene.

As mandated by Article 87 of the Constitution, the President addresses a joint session at the beginning of each Lok Sabha term and the first session of Parliament annually. This speech outlines the government's agenda, past accomplishments, and future priorities.

Following the President's address, a motion of thanks will be proposed in both Houses, leading to a debate. Prime Minister Modi is expected to respond to the debate on July 2-3.

President Murmu is anticipated to review the Modi government's decade-long policies and achievements in various sectors including the economy, defense, healthcare, education, and social welfare.

The opposition is expected to challenge the government on issues like NEET-UG irregularities, UGC-NET cancellations, Jammu and Kashmir terror attacks, train accidents, and rising essential commodity prices.

In the recent general elections, the BJP-led NDA secured a third term with 293 seats, falling short of its goal of over 400 seats.