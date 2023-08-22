  • Menu
President Murmu arrives in Goa on three-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived in Goa on her three-day visit to the coastal state.

Panaji: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived in Goa on her three-day visit to the coastal state.

Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Protocol Minister Mauvin Godinho were present at Dabolim airport to receive the President.

On the first day of her visit, she laid a floral wreath at Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan at Panaji. In the evening, the President will attend a Civic Reception hosted by the state government in her honour.

On August 23, the President will address the 34th Convocation of Goa University at Durbar Hall, at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula and interact with the Vulnerable Tribal Group.

Later in the evening, she will address the members of Goa Legislative Assembly at Assembly Complex, Porvorim.

