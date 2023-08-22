Live
- No Constitutional provision excludes its applicability in J&K: Supreme Court
- Government declares holiday G-20 holiday in New Delhi
- Ā-hub launches early stage grant programme to empower innovators
- Coastal Security Police Proposes 'Vibrant Villages Programme' to Curb Coastal Migration
- World Cup Chess Final: Game 1 between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen ends in draw
- BRS district president demands apology from Mynampally
- Mamata lashes out at ED for its renewed search operations
- Goa's Common Civil Code is good example for the country, says President
- Woman home guard ‘torture’ charge: DIG transferred
- SAREGAMA LIVE announces 'Say Cheese Grandpa – A Magical Musical Adventure
Just In
President Murmu arrives in Goa on three-day visit
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived in Goa on her three-day visit to the coastal state.
Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Protocol Minister Mauvin Godinho were present at Dabolim airport to receive the President.
On the first day of her visit, she laid a floral wreath at Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan at Panaji. In the evening, the President will attend a Civic Reception hosted by the state government in her honour.
On August 23, the President will address the 34th Convocation of Goa University at Durbar Hall, at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula and interact with the Vulnerable Tribal Group.
Later in the evening, she will address the members of Goa Legislative Assembly at Assembly Complex, Porvorim.