President Murmu Condemns Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder, Calls For Societal Change

President Droupadi Murmu has issued a forceful statement condemning the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, declaring "Enough is enough" in an interview with PTI. This marks her first public remarks on the incident that has sparked widespread outrage and protests across West Bengal.

Murmu emphasized the critical need for societal transformation to prevent such atrocities against women. She expressed support for the ongoing protests and called for expeditious justice, underscoring the importance of shifting societal attitudes towards women and ensuring their safety and dignity in all aspects of life.

The President highlighted a concerning trend where, despite protests by students, doctors, and citizens in Kolkata, criminals continue to act with impunity elsewhere. She asserted that no civilized society should tolerate such violence against women.

Reflecting on the 12 years since the Nirbhaya case, Murmu criticized what she termed society's "collective amnesia" regarding numerous rape cases. She called this forgetfulness "obnoxious" and stressed the need for a more lasting awareness and response to crimes against women.

Murmu pointed to a "deplorable mindset" that often views women as inferior beings - less powerful, capable, and intelligent. She urged society to engage in "honest, unbiased self-introspection" and confront difficult questions about its treatment of women.

The President's comments come in the wake of the August 9 incident where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, sparking public outrage and demands for swift action and severe punishment for the perpetrator.