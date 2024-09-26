President Murmu Honors Siachen Martyrs, Commends Troops At World's Highest Battlefield

President Droupadi Murmu made a significant visit to the Indian Army's Siachen Base Camp in Ladakh on Thursday, paying homage to fallen soldiers at the Siachen War Memorial. The memorial stands as a testament to the sacrifices made by Army personnel since the inception of Operation Meghdoot at the Siachen Glacier in April 1984.

Donning Army fatigues, President Murmu addressed the troops, expressing pride in her role as the supreme commander of the armed forces and conveying the nation's salute to their bravery. She highlighted the Indian Armed Forces' crucial role in securing the region since Operation Meghdoot began, praising their resilience in facing extreme weather conditions, including temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius.

The President emphasized the extraordinary examples of sacrifice and endurance demonstrated by the soldiers in protecting the motherland under such challenging circumstances.

Murmu was received by Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Brigadier BD Mishra, upon her arrival at Thoise airfield. She is the third Indian President to visit the Siachen base camp, following in the footsteps of former Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind.

The Siachen glacier, situated in the Karakoram mountain range at an altitude of around 20,000 feet above sea level, is renowned as the world's highest battlefield. The Indian Army established full control over this strategically important area through Operation Meghdoot in 1984, a feat that continues to be maintained under extreme conditions.