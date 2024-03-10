  • Menu
President swears in former SC judge Justice A.M. Khanwilkar as Chairperson, Lokpal

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of Chairperson, Lokpal to former apex court judge, Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present on the occasion.

Justice Khanwilkar superannuated in July 2022 after serving a 6-year term in the Supreme Court.

It was a Justice Khanwilkar-led bench of the top court which had affirmed the stringent provisions of the PMLA (Provisions of Money Laundering Act) in connection with the definition of proceeds of crime, power of arrest, search & seizure, attachment of properties and also the twin bail conditions.

