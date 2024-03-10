Live
- IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant all set to play for DC after obtaining fitness certificate from NCA, says sources
- Mikel Arteta "pleased" with Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford in PL
- Maoist encounter in Hazaribag
- President swears in former SC judge Justice A.M. Khanwilkar as Chairperson, Lokpal
- Tripura Police seize drugs valued at Rs 5 crore, 3 held
- All is fine if they win, nothing is fine if they lose: Anurag Thakur on Oppn's comments on EVM, ECI
- Biden raises $10 mln in 24 hours after his State of the Union speech
- Lok Sabha polls: 'Lord Krishna is with us', says Kejriwal in Kurukshetra
- MBB Airport to get international status soon: Tripura CM
- Sandeshkhali will turn around BJP’s fate in LS polls: Bengal LoP
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of Chairperson, Lokpal to former apex court judge, Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present on the occasion.
Justice Khanwilkar superannuated in July 2022 after serving a 6-year term in the Supreme Court.
It was a Justice Khanwilkar-led bench of the top court which had affirmed the stringent provisions of the PMLA (Provisions of Money Laundering Act) in connection with the definition of proceeds of crime, power of arrest, search & seizure, attachment of properties and also the twin bail conditions.
