President's Rule in Manipur extended

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution approving extension of President's Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13, with the government asserting that peace is prevailing in the northeastern state.

What can be a bigger proof of peace returning there than the fact that since President's Rule was imposed, there has been only one fatality with no casualties in the last four months, Minister of State Nityanand Rai said. It is important to have President's Rule in Manipur for ensuring that peace is established, he said.