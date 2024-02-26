Prestigious award for an engineer of Indian origin in America

Ashok Veeraraghavan, an Indian-origin scientist who pioneered revolutionary research in imaging technology, has been awarded the prestigious Edith and Peter O'Donnell Award in the Engineering category. The award, considered one of the highest honors in the state of Texas, is announced by The Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science and Technology. Born and raised in China, Raghavan is currently a professor in the George R. Brown School of Engineering at Rice University.

Veeraraghavan's team is doing many revolutionary researches in imaging technology. From optics to sensor design, machine algorithm technology has overcome many challenges in the field of imaging. Prof. said that research is being done on all these topics in an integrated manner. Veeraraghavan said. Veeraraghavan said their aim is to make visible what cannot be seen with current technology.