Prez arrives on 3-day visit to Odisha

Prez arrives on 3-day visit to Odisha
Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu received a rousing welcome when she reached Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, the day she completed a year in office.

Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received Murmu at the airport as she arrived on three-day visit to her home State.

Soon after her arrival, she was escorted to Raj Bhawan amid tight security where she will stay on Tuesday night. Breaking protocol, Murmu got down from her vehicle on way to Raj Bhawan and shook hands with the children standing by the side of the road to see her.

The President will travel to Cuttack on Wednesday, during which she will offer prayers at Chandi Temple and visit the residence of 'Utkal Gourav' Madhusudan Das and pay floral tribute to his statue. She will also visit the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Netaji Museum.

