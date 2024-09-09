Prez, PM, CM greet people on Nuakhai

Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of ‘Nuakhai’, an agrarian festival mostly celebrated in the western parts of Odisha.

Murmuextended her heartfelt greetings of Nuakhai to all Indians, especially the people of Odisha.Stating that Nuakhai is a major agrarian festival, Murmu on X said, “Nuakhai festival is an occasion to express gratitude to the farmers of the country. May this festival bring happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life.”

“Nuakhai Juhar! My best wishes on the special occasion of Nuakhai. We express gratitude to our hardworking farmers and appreciate their efforts for our society. May everyone be blessed with joy and good health,” Modi posted on X.

Majhi wished for the prosperity and happiness of all people on this auspicious day and prayed for the welfare of the world.The Odisha Chief Minister arrived in Sambalpur on a two-visit. After he reached Sambalpur, Majhi along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State ministers Suresh Pujari and Rabi Narayan Naik and a few other senior BJP leaders offered prayers at Maa Samaleswari temple and took ‘Nabanna’ (season’s first harvest) in the temple.

Shah, in a social media post, said, “Warm greetings on the occasion of Nuakhai. A festival that revives our bond with nature, Nuakhai is a living relic of our ancient culture. May the blessings of Maa Samaleswari bestow upon everyone good health, happiness and prosperity.”

Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Nuakhai is a shining symbol of our cultural, spiritual and social lifestyle. This festival gives a strong message to everyone to live together. On this occasion, I pray to Maa Samleswari for the happiness and prosperity of everyone.”

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, in a post on X, wished people through a video message and said, “My Nuakhai greetings to all. May Maa Samleswari bless you all with good life, happiness and prosperity.”

Special preparations have been made in the temples of presiding deities including Goddess Samaleswari in Sambalpur, Patneswari in Bolangir, Sureshwari in Sonepur, Sekharbasini in Sundargarh and Manikeswari in Kalahandi for the festival.

In Sambalpur, thousands of devotees thronged their presiding deity, Maa Samaleswari temple, on the occasion of Nuakhai.