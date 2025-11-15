Prez to visit State twice in Nov

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has begun preparations for two visits of President Droupadi Murmu this month – on November 20 and November 27, officials said. On November 20, the President will make a brief stop at Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda en route to Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

A week later, she will embark on a two-day official visit to Odisha, during which she will inaugurate a new guest house within the Raj Bhavan premises and address the Odisha Legislative Assembly. She is slated to depart the State on November 28.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja chaired a high-level preparatory meeting on the upcoming visits, attended by Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, DGP Y B Khurania and other senior officials.

“Although the President will only make a brief stopover at Jharsuguda on November 20, all arrangements – including security, health, and logistics – must be thoroughly in place,” Ahuja said at the meeting. For the November 27 visit, the Chief Secretary issued specific instructions to the Home, Health, and other departments to ensure seamless coordination.

A separate review meeting was also held at the Assembly premises, chaired by Speaker Surama Padhy. “This will mark the first-ever visit of the President to the Odisha Legislative Assembly,” said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.