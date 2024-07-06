  • Menu
Prez to witness Rath Yatra on July 7

Prez to witness Rath Yatra on July 7
A carcade rehearsal being conducted in Bhubaneswar on Friday ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Odisha-- Pic by Biswa

Highlights

President Droupadi Murmu will witness Rath Yatra in Puri on July 7, an official release said on Friday

Bhubaneswar : President Droupadi Murmu will witness Rath Yatra in Puri on July 7, an official release said on Friday. The President is scheduled to visit Odisha from July 6 to 9, the release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will grace the 96th death anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das in Bhubaneswar on July 6. On July 8, she will visit Udayagiri caves and interact with the students of Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture, it said.

On the same day, she will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar and launch the ‘Lifestyle for Sustainability’ campaign.

On July 9, the President will grace the 13th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to reporters in Puri, ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar said tight security arrangements have been made in and around Puri for smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra.

Special security arrangements have been made for the President’s visit to the festival. While a VIP zone has been planned for the Odisha Governor, the Chief Minister, the Union ministers and other dignitaries, a buffer zone has been planned for the President, Kumar said.

A dedicated team, led by a senior SP rank officer, has been formed to supervise the visit of Murmu to the pilgrim town, he added.

X