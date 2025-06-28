Priceless memories: Gautam Adani feels ‘blessed’ to witness divine Puri Rath Yatra

Puri: Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Saturday said he feels blessed to have had the privilege of witnessing the divine Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

Gautam Adani, along with his wife Priti Adani and son Karan Adani, participated in the annual Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri. The Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of India's most revered religious festivals.

In a post on X social media platform, the billionaire industrialist said that “seeing the Lord Himself among devotees is an experience of the pinnacle of humility, simplicity, and compassion”.

“This Rath Yatra is a grand embodiment of faith, service, and unity, which delights the mind, intellect, and soul. Being a witness to this wonderful experience on the sacred land of Puri, alongside millions of devotees, will forever remain among the priceless memories of my life,” Gautam Adani noted.

The Adani Group Chairman wholeheartedly thanked the state government, Puri administration, and the thousands of service-dedicated workers “whose dedication and discipline have made this event unfold with such reverence and grandeur”.

“May the grace of Lord Jagannath always remain upon the holy state of Odisha, India, and its people. Jai Jagannath,” Gautam Adani stated.

The Adani family joined the sea of devotees gathered for the grand procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra, taking part in the rituals associated with the sacred occasion. They offered their prayers and performed 'Rath Poojan' at the holy yatra.

The Adani Group has initiated the 'Prasad Seva' in Puri Dham and is undertaking a comprehensive 'seva' effort to support both pilgrims and frontline officials during the Rath Yatra from June 26 to July 8.

The Group’s initiative has been designed to offer free meals and refreshments not only to devotees but also to frontline workers and officials engaged in managing the chariot festival. Various distribution counters have been established across the temple town to facilitate the seamless delivery of 'prasad'.

This effort mirrors the Adani Group's earlier outreach during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj earlier this year, where they supported food distribution in collaboration with religious and civic organisations.



