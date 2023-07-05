Prices increased of chili, ginger, coriander following Tomato

New Delhi: Inflation is wreaking havoc all over the country. After tomato, ginger and coriander, now green chillies prices have also started increasing. A few days ago, the price of green chillies, which were sold at Rs 40 per kg, suddenly doubled.In the country's capital, Delhi, 50 to 750 kg of chilli are sold in bulk, and the retail price of chilli has reached Rs 80 to 100 per kg. At the same time, green chilies have surpassed Rs 200 per kilogramme in numerous locations.

When it comes to tomatoes, they cost more than Rs 100 per kilogramme in every city in the country. The price has risen to Rs 150 per kilogramme in several places. Tomatoes, on the other hand, cost Rs 60-70 per kg at wholesale and Rs 100-150 per kg at retail in Delhi.In reality, due to crop damage from rainfall and supply issues, retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR have surpassed Rs 150 per kg.

Simultaneously, the price of ginger has begun to rise. The wholesale price has risen to Rs 240 per kg, while the retail price has risen to Rs 260-300 per kg. Apart from that, cumin has increased to Rs 500 per kilogramme.Meanwhile, the price of chilli has risen unexpectedly. According to vendors, crop failure has restricted the arrival of green chiles on the market. At the same time, coriander is available for up to Rs 150-170 per kilogramme.

However, rain caused damage to tomato, green chilli, and green coriander crops. As a result, their arrival in the mandis has decreased. According to traders, the prices of these veggies may fall in the next 15 days.Actually, rising tomato and chilli costs have destroyed the kitchen's budget, and the food has lost its taste. Tomatoes, which usually sell for between Rs 10 and Rs 15 per kilogramme, have suddenly risen to close to Rs 150 per kg. In the recent past, there has been no option of lowering its pricing due to a significant discrepancy in demand and supply.