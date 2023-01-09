Priests chide Rahul Gandhi over 'tapasvi' and 'pujari' remark

New Delhi: Several priests slamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for insulting them for saying that India is a country of 'tapasvis' not 'pujaris'.

Gandhi had recently said in Haryana that the Congress believes in 'tapasya', while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is an organisation of 'pooja'. He alleged that the BJP-RSS force people to worship them, adding that India is a country of 'tapasvis' (ascetics) and not 'pujaris' (priests).

Swami Dipankar noted that Gandhi had described his Bharat Jodo Yatra as his "mohabbat ki dukan" (shop for love), but was now talking about "hate". The Congress leader should think before speaking as he, on one hand, is working to unite people and on the other hand, is making such a statement. "Should priests be then thrown into sea?" he asked.

Ujjwal Pandit of Yuva Teerth Purohit Mahasabha alleged that Gandhi had insulted India's ancient cultural traditions in which priests played a central role. It is clear that the Congress leader wore 'janev' (holy thread) and tilak on his head for show, he alleged in a statement, claiming that Gandhi's remarks are against Brahmins.

Rajnikant Semwal of Gangotri Dham said that priests had a key position in the land of 'sanatan dharma'. Pujaris have been following an ancient tradition, he said, urging Gandhi to study the same.

At some places, including Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, priests carried out protests and burnt Gandhi's effigies.

Demonstration were held at many places against Rahul Gandhi and Congress.