Prime Minister calls on President

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said, tweeting a photograph of the meeting.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the recipients of Distinguished Service Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/PHlKg31mux — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 27, 2023

Though the purpose of the meeting could not be known, it is the Prime Minister's first meeting with the president after returning from his state visits to the US and Egypt.



Attended the Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan where the Distinguished Service Awards were presented. We are proud of all those who have been conferred these awards. pic.twitter.com/PaVfEMlSuk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2023



