Live
- Prime Minister calls on President
- 44% people trust Hindutva of Kamal Nath in MP; 41% back Shivraj's Hindutva: Opinion Poll
- Skyrocketing price of essential vegetables at Bengal markets leaves consumers distressed
- Ministry of Defence seeks corporate and industry jobs for ex-servicemen
- ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: List of Matches, Dates and Venues
- Chinese billionaire Jack Ma in Kathmandu
- NIA at work again Swoop down on PFI activists
- India’s 11-year-old Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship
- GO 217 will be repealed in 100 days of TDP coming to power - Lokesh
- Cricket World Cup: This World Cup is going to be very competitive, says Rohit Sharma
Prime Minister calls on President
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said, tweeting a photograph of the meeting.
Though the purpose of the meeting could not be known, it is the Prime Minister's first meeting with the president after returning from his state visits to the US and Egypt.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS