Prime Minister condemns Congress's 'Appeasement Document' In Nawada.

The Prime Minister is currently in Bihar, actively participating in a public rally held in Nawada, as the campaigning fervor intensifies for the impending general elections. Scheduled to be conducted in seven phases, the Lok Sabha elections are set to commence on April 19, with subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The culmination of this democratic exercise will witness the counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats on June 4.



With a history of securing parliamentary majority in the past two general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set ambitious goals for itself, aiming to secure 370 seats independently and surpass 400 with the support of allies. Prime Minister Modi himself seeks to achieve a remarkable hat-trick of victories for the top executive position.

In contrast, the Congress party has adopted a strategic approach by forming the INDIA bloc, aiming to bolster its chances of ascending to power and thwarting the BJP's bid for a third consecutive term. The grand old party's previous performances in the Lok Sabha elections have been modest, securing 44 seats in 2014 and 52 seats in 2019.

As the political landscape of India braces for yet another electoral showdown, the stakes are high, with both major parties vying for supremacy and the opportunity to shape the nation's future trajectory.