Prime Minister Modi Unveils BJP's 'Modi's Guarantee 2024' Manifesto

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto, titled 'Modi's Guarantee 2024', for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Also known as 'Sankalp Patra', the manifesto underscores key priorities including women empowerment, youth development, and poverty alleviation.

Central to the manifesto are the GYAN initiatives, targeting the welfare of the 'Gareeb' (poor), 'Yuva' (youth), 'Annadaata' (farmers), and 'Nari' (women). Additionally, it outlines strategies for fostering India's prosperity, enhancing international relations, and preserving the nation's cultural heritage.

In his address following the manifesto's release, PM Modi emphasized that 'Sankalp Patra' empowers the foundational pillars of a developed India - youth, women, poor, and farmers.

Highlighted promises within the BJP's election document include:

1. Inclusion of elderly citizens (above 70) and the transgender community under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

2. Continuation of free ration for the next five years through PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

3. Construction of 3 crore houses and efforts towards providing affordable pipeline gas to households. Free electricity for poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

4. Enforcing the Uniform Civil Code and advocating One Nation One Election.

5. Aim to elevate 3 crore women to 'Lakhpati Didis'.

6. Priority housing for specially-abled individuals with tailored accommodations.

7. Expansion of healthcare services targeting breast cancer, cervical cancer, anaemia, and osteoporosis prevention.

8. Stringent laws to curb misconduct in recruitment examinations.

9. Incremental increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and the launch of Krishi Infrastructure Mission.

10. Aspiration to elevate India to the world's third-largest economic power, currently ranked fifth.

The manifesto reflects the BJP's commitments towards comprehensive development and outlines a vision for a prosperous and inclusive India.