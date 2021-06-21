Prime Minister Narendra Modi Announced mYoga app, On International Yoga Day In Collaboration With WHO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the introduction of the mYoga app in conjunction with the World Health Organization on the eighth International Day of Yoga (WHO).



The app will be available in a variety of languages globally, and will have videos of yoga training based on a standard protocol. PM Modi said on Monday, while announcing the introduction of the M-Yoga App, that presently, for people all over the world, there will be an app with yoga instruction videos in several languages. It will aid the people in achieving the goal of 'One World, One Health.'

The prime minister noted today in his 2021 Yoga Day address that yoga has brought a positive effect and side to people all across the world in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



He mentioned that whenever the pandemic struck the world, no country was prepared for it in any way, be it via strength, resources, or mental preparation. Everyone has witnessed how, under such trying circumstances, yoga has proven to be a powerful source of self-assurance.

Every year on June 21, the International Day of Yoga is observed in many sections of the country, from New Delhi to Ladakh. Early this morning, CRPF and ITBP men were seen practising yoga asanas in tough terrains.

Yoga Day is celebrated in over 190 countries around the world. The Indian Embassy in the United States, as well as New York's iconic Times Square, commemorated the occasion.

Several leaders and Yoga gurus, including Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, and Baba Ramdev, were among those observed doing Yoga.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sentinels of the Himalayas personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 18,000 ft in Ladakh on International Day.

Several bollywood actors and actresses had taken to their accounts by posting photos of them, and shared the experience of how yoga helped them to lead a healthy life.



Kangna Ranaut is one of them who shared how yoga helps her mother to avoid heart surgery. Sara Ali Khan also posted her pictures and celebrated International Yoga Day.



