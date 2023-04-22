 Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for lifting Indians stuck in war-torn Sudan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a contingency evacuation plan and other viable options for Indian citizens stuck in war-torn Sudan.

He said this while undertaking a high-level meeting to review the situation in the troubled African nation.

The meeting, which took place through video-conferencing, was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Indian Ambassador to Sudan, and other senior officials.

PM Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground, with specific focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout the country, sources aware of the developments said.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who tragically fell victim to a stray bullet last week. He instructed all concerned officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments and continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan, while extending them all possible assistance.

PM Modi also underlined the significance of maintaining close communication with neighbouring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.

Fighting broke out on April 14 between the military controlled by General Abdel Fattah Burhan, who is also the country's head, and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

After a coup in 2021, they had been in a power-sharing arrangement that collapsed over differences on integrating the two forces.

There are about 4,000 Indian citizens in Sudan, and according to the Indian embassy in Khartoum of them, about 1,500 are longtime residents.

An Indian ex-serviceman. Albert Augustine, who was working in Sudan, was killed by a stray bullet.