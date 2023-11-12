Prime Minister Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to mark Diwali in the company of soldiers. He shared the news on X, formerly referred to as Twitter, along with accompanying pictures.

The Prime Minister, donned in military attire, engaged with security personnel and posted photos of the interactions. Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has been consistently visiting military installations to celebrate Diwali. This marks his ninth Diwali celebration with soldiers.

In 2014, he celebrated with security forces in Siachen, followed by visits to memorials in Punjab in 2015 to honor the Indian Army's successes in the 1965 war. Subsequent years saw him in Himachal Pradesh in 2016, near the China border, interacting with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Dogra Scouts, and army personnel. In 2017, he visited the Gurez sector in North Kashmir, spent Diwali in Uttarakhand’s Harsil in 2018, visited soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri in 2019, and celebrated at the border post of Longewala in 2020.

In 2021, he observed the festival in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera, and last year, he celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil. Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended Diwali wishes to the public on X, expressing hopes for joy, prosperity, and good health.

It's noteworthy that Diwali, also known as the 'festival of lights,' is celebrated on the 15th day of the month of Kartik, on Amavasya (new moon), symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.