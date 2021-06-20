Narendra Modi congratulates Iran's new President

New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Ebrahim Raisi, the incumbent Chief Justice of Iran, for winning the country's presidential election, saying India looked forwards to work with him to strengthen ties between the two countries.

"Congratulations to Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran," Modi said in a tweet.

Raisi won Friday's presidential election by a landslide with over 17.8 million votes.

In the second place was Mohsen Rezaei, a senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and current secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, with 3.3 million ballots.

Raisi, who has been the Chief Justice since 2019, has formerly held several other posts in the country judicial branch following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Although associated with the Principlist camp, Raisi said he ran in the election this year as an independent.

He was campaigning with the slogan "Popular Administration, Strong Iran" aimed at uprooting corruption in the executive branch, fighting poverty, creating jobs and containing inflation.





Congratulations to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2021



