Prime Minister Narendra Modi And Giorgia Meloni Hold Discussions About Bilateral Ties

On Thursday in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and they discussed how to advance their complex bilateral relations. Meloni was given a formal greeting as she came on a state visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.After that, PM Modi received Meloni and started their bilateral meetings at the Hyderabad House.



According to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Arindam Bagchi, an extensive agenda including political, commercial and economic, defence, science and technology, energy, health, consular, and cultural domains is expected. He continued that leaders will exchange perspectives on advancing the diverse bilateral ties with shared resolve to promote growth, expand collaboration in numerous fields, and deepen convergences on regional and global challenges.

Meanwhile, this year, India and Italy are commemorating 75 years since their diplomatic ties were first established. According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the multifaceted bilateral relationship is founded on shared cultural values, a commitment to promote economic growth, partnership in the domains of renewable energy, science and technology, and defence, as well as agreement on regional and global concerns.